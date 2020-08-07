Online publisher, 7 others get 30 days to retract story

Lagos lawyer, Mr. Gerald Eguaroje, has given no fewer than eight online news media a 30-day deadline to retract a malicious story published by Secret Reporters and similar outlets in 2017.

In a statement issued by the legal practitioner Thursday, August 6, 2020, Eguaroje said the malicious publication by the publisher of Secret Reporters, Oghenedoro Tega aka Fejiro Oliver August 8, 2017 alleging wife beating even in the street against him was concocted by the publishers for reasons best known to them.

For also publishing the said story, the legal practitioner joined other online bloggers like motherhoodinstyle.net, nairaland.com, fab.ng, olufamous.blogspot.com, strongloaded.com, subarunewsblog.blogspot.com, ads4nairablog.com in the deadline notice.

The statement reads: “My name is Gerald Eguaroje; a lawyer from Okpe, Akoko Edo LGA in Edo state. I am married to Sweet Bose Eguaroje and we both have two lovely kids. We had lived together through thick and thin and weathered any storm we encountered till the malicious publications by Oghenedoro Tega aka Fejiro Oliver about me.”

“I have worked with some non-governmental organisations like Project Alert on Violence Against Women and BAOBAB in the past to support the propagation of young girls and women to be treated decently and not subjected to suffer any violent assault or domestic violence because of their sexuality. In course of my work with these NGOs I have exploited all legal means to bring abusers and pedophiles to face the consequences of their actions.

“I stand accused now by one Oghenedoro Tega aka Fejiro Oliver as a lawyer that beats up his wife in the streets to the extent of damaging her eye in a publication he put up online on 8/8/2017. In the publication he urged other online bloggers to republish the story until the NBA knows about it and subject me to disciplinary measures like disbarment.

“To set the records straight because despite our best efforts to do so other online bloggers like motherhoodinstyle.net, nairaland.com, fab.ng, olufamous.blogspot.com,strongloaded.com, subarunewsblog.blogspot.com, ads4nairablog.com have republished these falsehoods about me and my wife that we agreed to address the world about what published allegedly happened on 6/8/2017.

“Three years after the initial publications by Gerald Eguaroje and his wife which was replicated by motherhoodinstyle.net, nairaland.com, fab.ng, olufamous.blogspot.com, strongloaded.com, subarunewsblog.blogspot.com, ads4nairablog.com and clarifications and denouncement by my wife, they have continuously published these highly defamatory falsehoods about me,” the statement said.

The lawyer then declared as follows: “may I use this medium to notify all of them i.e. motherhoodinstyle.net, nairaland.com, fab.ng, olufamous.blogspot.com, strongloaded.com, subarunewsblog.blogspot.com, ads4nairablog.com and Oghenedoro Tega aka Fejiro Oliver of Secret Reporters that if they do not publish a retraction and apology for their malicious and unsubstantiated publications about me within 30 days, we shall not notify them of our intention to resort to take legal actions to seek remedies for breach of our rights to privacy and/or as guaranteed under the Cybercrimes (Prohibition Prevention Etc.) Act, 2015 (as amended).”