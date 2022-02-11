Only 3 female chairmanship candidates cleared for FCT polls, Yiaga Africa raises alarm

Yiaga Africa has raised alarm that there are onlu three female chairmanship candidates and eight vice-chairmanship candidates while there are 39 female councilorship candidates ahead of the FCT area council polls.

According to the board member, Yiaga Africa, Ezenwa Nwangwu, on Friday during its pre-election press conference and community outreach in Kuje area council ahead of the FCT Area council elections, women representation is abysmally low, with female candidacy at 8.87%.

He said four political parties – Action Alliance (AA), All Progressives Congress (APC), Labour Party (LP) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have no female candidates vying for seats in the 2022 FCT Area Council Elections.

He further said among the political parties, the Social Democratic Party (SDP) with (39) has the highest number of youth candidates and the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) with (10) has the highest number of women candidates for the 2022 FCT Area Council Elections.

On the Inclusion of women and Persons with Disability in the Election, he said INEC has committed to providing braille ballot and magnifying glasses for the visually impaired and albinos respectively.

He said in addition, INEC has committed to its Gender Policy and to ensure the inclusion of women in the administration of the election.

“For instance, Five of the six area councils have women as the electoral officers. Yiaga Africa expects that more women will be involved as presiding officers at the polling units.

“INEC should ensure the INEC Result Portal is up and functioning to enable the upload of polling units level results on election day for citizens to track their votes,” he said .

He also called on security agencies should collaborate with the commission to secure election materials, personnel and citizens.

Also, the leader, National Committee of Good Governance on Gender issues also representing the National Federation of Muslim Women’s Association of Nigeria (FOMWAN), Dr Aisha Akanbi, called on women to participate in the elecjj tion by coming out to vote so that their votes can be counted and their voices can be heard .

