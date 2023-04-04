Only 30% tech companies are owned by women – Minister 

The Minister of Women Affairs, Dame Pauline Tallen, has expressed dissatisfaction over the poor number of women involvement in innovation and technology, lamenting that only 30% technology based companies are owned by women.

Tallen stated this Tuesday in Abuja, while addressing the national women’s conference in commemoration of the 2023 International Women’s Day (IWD) with the theme: “Inclusive Technology and Digital Education for Gender Equality and Women Empowerment” .

The event brought to a climax all the activities earmarked to commemorate the IWD which was earlier flagged off on 2nd March with a media Briefing.

Recall that the IWD which is celebrated on 8th of March annually, coincided this year with the United Nations 67th Session on the Commission on the Status of Women (UNCSW67) in New York.

According to her, Nigeria’s information and communication technology (ICT) sector has contributed 18.44% to Nigeria’s gross domestic product (GDP) in the second quarter of 2022 and the industry is projected to experience more leap in the future.

She added that ICT contributed less than 1% to Nigeria’s GDP in 2001. However, despite the rapid growth of the country’s tech sector, only very few women have the opportunity to participate in the ecosystem which is largely dominated by men.

“Globally and even in Nigeria, innovative technology has become the new norm; shaping lives and redefining existing social norms, adding that Technology was at the heart of the just concluded elections in Nigeria, just as the present monetary policy resolves around technology.

“This is why women and girls at all levels must brace up to be part of this growing phenomenon.

“It is disheartening that only about 30% of 93 surveyed technology companies in Nigeria are owned by women and more than third of these companies employed no woman at all (NBS),” she said.

She noted the gains and successes recorded in the digital space excluding women, adding that about 3 billion people are still unconnected to the digital space especially internet, with majority of them being women and girls in developing countries.

“Women make up less than one third of the work force across science and technology, engineering and mathematics and in cutting edge fields like artificial intelligence, just as one in five professionals is a woman.”

The Minister therefore, extoled the few women and girls who are making Nigeria proud in the ICT sector including Kemi Bolarinwa, Funke Opeke, Kofo Akinkugbe, Hajiya Rakiya Mohammed, amongst others.

The minister called on all stakeholders from the public and private sectors to focus on developing digital tools and services that address the needs of all women and girls, across sectors, especially for their education, health, economic empowerment and engagement in public life, and to ensure that women and girls have access to digital literacy and skills throughout their life course.

“I also recommend that, Teachers and educational institutions should be supported to consciously remove gender biases and stereotypes in our educational environments, textbooks and didactic materials,” she stressed

