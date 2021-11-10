Only Alao-Akala was mandated to harmonise Oyo APC – Olaoya

Immediate past state secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Oyo state, Hon. Mojeed Olaoya on Monday hinted that the party’s Caretaker /Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee mandated only Otunba Adebayo Alao-Akala to midwife harmonisation of the party.

Hon Olaoya dropped this hint in his reaction to Chief Akin Oke’s report titled:“Summary Of the Abuja meeting between the national leadership of APC and stakeholders of the party held Thursday 4/11/2021” on the harmonisation of the party.

Hon Olaoya urged APC leaders and members of the party in Oyo state to disregard the alleged call by the party’s Caretaker Committee Chairman, Chief Akin Oke, for the submission of consensus list of Elders’ Council and zonal leaders to him.

“Only former governor Adebayo Alao-Akala, two former deputy governors, zonal leaders and members of the party’s Elders’ Advisory Council were given the mandate by the Caretaker / Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee of the party”, he said.

He described the report credited to Chief Oke as ” misinformation”, adding that the former Oyo APC state secretary in a statement said “Oyo state APC congress for election of its executives was held at Liberty Stadium, Ibadan as scheduled on 30th October, 2021 and there was hue and cry from a group of members against the outcome of the congress”.

According to him, “the APC CECPC therefore called for stakeholders meeting in Abuja to resolve the matter. The meeting was held at the party’s national secretariat on Thursday 4th of November, 2021.

“The meeting had in attendance two set of stakeholders from Oyo state: those who were present at the congress and those who boycotted the exercise”.

“The National Caretaker Secretary of the party, Senator John Akpanudoedehe presided over the meeting. Also in attendance was Chairman of Oyo APC State Congress Committee, Hon. Gambo Lawan. Senator John appealed for peace, noting that disagreement is not uncommon in political circles”, he said.

Hon Olaoya added, ” he urged the stakeholders to learn to agree after disagreement.The complaints from those who boycotted the congress as presented by the former state Chairman stated that delegate lists have been falsified, and that the winners of the October 30th state congress were not consensus candidates of leaders from seven geopolitical zones of the state”.

He stressed further, “on the first issue, the National Caretaker Secretary dismissed the allegations that he gave falsified list to Hon. Gambo Lawan. Gambo informed the meeting that as a matter of protocol for the congress, he received the delegates lists from the party’s Director of Organization. He maintained that the lists were not falsified till he gave it to the then state caretaker chairman in the presence of the party’s stakeholders at Oke-Ado State secretariat, Ibadan on Friday, 29th October 2021”.

Hon Olaoya stated ” the National Caretaker Secretary clarified that both ward and local congresses results have been approved, therefore there was nothing anyone could do about it”, adding, ” on the second issue, Gambo recalled how meeting of party stakeholders on Friday, 29th October 2021, resolved to non-parallel state congress and zoning template done by the former governor Alao-Akala alongside seven zonal leaders of the party”.

“Nobody at the Abuja meeting disagreed with Gambo’s account. Gambo went further to state that he was held hostage on October 30th 2021, the reason he gave permission to secretary of his committee to go ahead with the exercise and the list of new state executives was affirmed.”