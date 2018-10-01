Only free and fair polls will secure Nigeria’s democracy – Ekweremadu

The Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Ike Ekweremadu, yesterday said that only free, fair, and credible elections could secure Nigeria’s democracy, and guarantee the much-needed good governance that would restore her to the pinnacle of glory.

Ekweremadu who stated this in his goodwill message to Nigerians on the 58th Independence celebration, described a rigged election as a “coup by other means” He said: “As we have always known, Nigeria is one of the most endowed nations on earth, but has not lived up to the promises she held at independence.

“For our nation to make progress, our democracy must flourish.

And for our democracy to flourish, the people should be at liberty to elect leaders with the requisite character, knowledge, and pedigree, to turn the fortunes of the country around.

“Importantly, the government, stakeholders, and all institutions of democracy, especially the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and security agencies, must respect and uphold the right of the people to exercise this franchise in a free, fair, credible, transparent, and peaceful atmosphere.

“They should not only vote, their votes must count as anything to the contrary is a coup by other means”.

He assured that the National Assembly would upon resumption immediately consider and pass the extensive work already done by its relevant committees on the Electoral Act and budget proposal for the 2019 elections.

He wished Nigerians a happy independence anniversary.

