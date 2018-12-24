Only good politicians can correct nation’s ills – Masari ‎

Katsina state Governor, Alhaji Aminu Bello Masari has emphasized the need for good people to join politics to correct the ills of the past.

Alhaji Masari was speaking during the closing session of a two- day international preaching, organized by Jama’atul Izalatil Bid’ah wa Iqamatis sunnah – JIBWIS held at Muhammad Dikko stadium, Katsina.

The governor observed that to participate in politics now is an act of worship, adding that if good people fold their hands, bad people would be fully represented at the expense of good people.

Alhaji Masari explained that since APC comes into power, it has been trying to correct the misdeeds of 16 years of the past.

He opined that this is the right time for Muslim faithful to join politics with the aim of contributing to fight against social ills in the society.

The governor charged ulama to play a great role in educating followers as people look upon them for truth to be told while accusing politicians of fabrication of falsehood.

He said Ulama have a role to preach against drug abuse, which he said had reached its peak in the society.

The trend, he said had made women to be taking dangerous substances, which could also be transmitted to children being born by mothers.

He advised all and sundry to join the vanguard in the fight against drug abuse, stressing that if your child is not involved, the child of your neighbor affected by drugs could be involved in planning for your execution.

Share this:



Tweet



WhatsApp



No tags for this post.