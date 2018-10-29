Only idle people discuss Buhari’s certificate saga – Femi Adesina

The presidency has waved aside the new controversy over the claim by

President Muhammadu Buhari that his academic credentials are in

custody of the Nigerian Army.

Buhari made the claim in an affidavit he submitted to the Independent

National Electoral Commission (INEC) as the flag bearer of the ruling

All Progressives Congress (APC) for the 2019 presidential election.

The submission drew furious reactions among his critics, as it did in

2015 when he had also made the same claim.

But his spokesperson, Femi Adesina, said those speaking about it are

idle as the issue has been laid to rest already.

“The certificate saga is a dead issue, only idle people will consider

it,” the Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the President said

when contacted on Saturday.

“It is something that had been laid to rest before the 2015 general

elections,” he added.

“Those raising the issue are idle and they have run out of ideas. They

see defeat staring them in the face and they are desperate to cling to

any straw. This issue was resolved before the 2015 election.

“It is a matter of fact that when President Buhari and others joined

the military, they took their original certificates from them. The

military knew where they kept the original certificates of the

president.

“In fact, a former Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Alani Akinrinade,

corroborated that the military collected the original certificates of

all its officers. The PDP believes it is going to lose the elections,

and they will lose, and it is raising dust over a dead issue.

“The military already said they lost the certificates. But does it

mean that it did not exist and that the president went to school and

sat for examinations and passed; attended military courses and War

College?

“It does not change the fact that the president rose through the ranks

to become a Major-General in the Nigerian Army and a Military Head of

State.

“Didn’t those opposed to President Buhari go to court over his

certificate and lost before? They will still lose this time around. It

is a dead issue,” Adesina said.

