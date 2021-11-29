Only PDP can mend destruction by APC govt – Dokpesi

Proprietor of DAAR Communications Raymond Dokpesi Monday expressed worry over the high rate of insecurity and collapsing economy under the All Progressive Congress (APC) saying only the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has the capability to mend it.



Dokpesi was in Benue to consult with Benue PDP for former vice president Atiku Abubakar, who is aspiring to contest Nigeria presidency seat in 2023.

The leader of the Atiku campaign team said since 2015, when the APC took over from PDP, the situation in the country had become so bad, noting that Nigeria has been devided as never before.

“Since APC took over leadership of Nigeria, the country has gone worse with division along ethnicity with high rate of insecurity.

“There is virtually no family that has not been touched in Benue, and other states of the country with their members hacked down by the marauders.

“The economy is also at lowest and Nigeria is now being described as capital of poverty, with high level of unemployment.

“In 2015, many youth jumped at the change mantra of the APC, but didn’t know the actual kind of change they were getting into.

“But we knew that the man who was been fronted by APC had no capacity, no knowledge to govern and he would crash the country,” he noted.



He said the former vice president, Alhaji Abubakar Atiku, had all the requisite qualifications and experience to rule the country, adding that he needed the support of the stakeholders to actualise his political aspiration.

“He is mentally and physically fit as well as sound to rule this country.

“He is coming to unite the country and not to discriminate because he has a very large network of relationship. For instance, his wives are from the west, east and north,” he added.



Meanwhile, the state chairman of the party, Mr John Ngbede, advised aspirants to let the state Working Committee know the people they intend to select as their coordinators to enable them have their input.

“This is because we want to give you capable hands that can give you the best.

“We will work to nominate the right candidate that will fix the country’s economic.

“Someone who knows the policies of the country also someone who has both international and national recognition,” he said.