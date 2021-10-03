Only restructuring can restore Nigeria’s lost glory – Makinde



Governor Seyi Makinde has said that only a restructured Nigeria will help the nation regain her past glory among the comity of nations.

The governor stated this Saturday at the launch of SATVIEW Network digital broadcast channel, held at the SATVIEW Network headquarters, Ring Road, Ibadan.



He pointed out that with the present situation in the country, it is clear that restructuring of Nigeria is the way forward, saying, it was unbelievable that Nigeria, which had the first television station in Africa, now has to rely on foreign television networks if its people must watch clear signals.



According to the governor, the push for a restructured Nigeria is aimed at making it regain the series of firsts recorded by the first generation leaders.



“So, I came here today to let our people know that all is not lost. We are pushing for a restructured country because when we achieved all of these firsts, the country was not overcentralised at that time.”



Gov Makinde added: “we believe that when we push through the agenda to restructure the country, we will be in a better position for people to unleash their talents, not just the local economy, but also to place us where we really belong in the comity of nations right across Africa.”

Assuring that his administrationwill continue to tap into the potentials of the talented ones and give them necessary support to thrive in their chosen fields, the governor said, ” we missed the road but we believe that, with the talents that we have, if we nurture them, we can get our position back as truly the first in Africa.

” I came here to, first of all, validate my position that there are several young talents within us that we need to encourage. They may be doing their things in the smallest of our villages, I will go there, seek them out and support them.

” The SATView Network is not the first network to bring programme to our people but what is unique about this offering is, once you buy the decoder, you are not going to pay any money. That is the difference. “Oyo State, Ibadan precisely, hosted the first TV station in Africa. Almost all of us here have DSTV at home and the money we are paying to DSTV is going directly to South Africa because that is where the parent home is.”