Only six Chibok girls sighted in Sambisa forest – Parents

Parents of the abducted Chibok school girls yesterday said only six

girls were sighted in Sambisa forest as against 57 indicated by media

reports quoting one of the parents.

The spokesperson of the parents, Ayuba Alamson, told reporters in

Maiduguri that the young lady who escaped from the Boko Haram

captivity claimed to have stayed with only six girls in the forest.

Alamson, who identified the lady as Jummai Abouku, said she escaped

from the Boko Haram insurgents and was released recently by the

military to her family after profiling and screening.

According to him, “Jummai, a mother of six, was abducted together with her elder son by the insurgents at Askira Uba in 2014.”

Alamson explained that the escapee told the parents that she stayed

with six of the girls in Sambisa forest, adding that she had also

identified the girls and their parents.

He said: “Jumai told us that six of the girls were married to the

insurgents, one of them is pregnant with one child and another one has a baby, while the remaining four were married without children.

“Few months before her escape, Jumai was also forced to marry one of the insurgents and she is now pregnant. She escaped with her son and stayed in a camp in Bama, before they were released to their family in Chibok.

“This is what she narrated to us and we do not know the source of the information about the 57 girls sighted in Cameroon. We are happy over the development, it rekindles our hope that the remaining girls in the insurgents’ captivity are alive and would be released.”

He commended the federal government over the release of the over 100 abducted school girls.

