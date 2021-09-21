Only stoppage of open defecation can end cholera in FCT – Rotary club

The Rotary Club of Garki, Abuja, has appealed to all stakeholders in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) to join its efforts in addressing the challenges of open defecation in order to checkmate growing cholera disease.

President of the club, Michael Ehighibe, who stated this yesterday at an investiture organised in his honour as the 33rd head of the club, asked all well-meaning individuals and organisations to establish more public toilets and potable water in addition to the ones Rotary would provide.

“The outbreak of cholera in the FCT has necessitated the need to check open defecation and the provision of potable water in our communities. We intend to build a public toilet facility with the provision of a borehole,” he said.

Ehighibe disclosed that the club would set up a Rotary Community Corps who will man all facilities provided as a measure to ensure their sustainability.

He also noted that the club would give N1.5million to 30 widows as well as equipping the burns unit at University of Abuja Teaching Hospital, Gwagwalada.

Also speaking at the event, the District Governor-elect, Goddy Nnadi, urged some Nigerians who possess little things, to cultivate the habit of giving, particularly to the less-privileged out of their wealth.

Nnadi, who is the General Manager, (Corporate Affairs), Petroleum Equalization Fund, said apart from getting more blessings from God, it will reduce the rate of poverty in the society.

He said, “You see people going to your garbage site to pick up something they want to sell, something they can eat, and if you are in a situation where you can help, it doesn’t mean you have too much, you have a little bit and when you do that, God will bless you more.

“Secondly, you will have that sense of happiness, a sense of a life as you’re putting a smile on somebody’s face.”

He also appealed to Nigerians not to rest on their oars as regards recent development, where Nigeria was certified and declared polio-free, saying all hands should be on deck to ensure the disease does not return to the country.

