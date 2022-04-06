Only the youth ‘ll be ministers of state if I’m elected president – Gbor 



A presidential aspirant under the platform of All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Maj Gen John Gbor (rtd), has promised to run a youth-oriented federal government when he eventually emerges as president come 2023.

The former general of the Nigerian army, made this promise while speaking to journalists in Abuja. He also stressed that successive leaders of this country have failed because they had ignored the youth in their projects and programmes. In his words, “I am going to ensure that youths and women are made the bedrock of my administration and pillars of all that we do to take Nigerians out of the woods. I will appoint only youths as minister of states in all the ministries of the federation so that they can rise from that point.

“I will create a youth agency under the presidency ( not under the ministry of youths), so that their interest will be captured at every point in time. I will never pay lip service to issues concerning Nigerian youths.

“I will also creat a youth bank where a huge sums of money will be domiciled for the youths, where they will get take off grants, after they would have been empowered with requisite skills to ensure they are liberated from the level of poverty this government has subjected them to.

“They will no longer be running around with politicians begging them for peanuts because they would be able to earn a meaningful livelihood. This whole idea is geared towards making them leaders of today and no longer the fake promise of being leaders of a tomorrow that will never come”, he said.



The presidential aspirant who has been making consultative trips across the length and breadth of the country has also received numerous endorsements from high ranking members of the country.