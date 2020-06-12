Only true democracy ‘ll end insecurity in Nigeria – Ebonyi lawmaker

The member representing Ezza South/Ikwo federal constituency of Ebonyi state in the House of Representatives, Hon. Chinedu Ogah, Friday said only true democracy would end Nigeria’s insecurity.

Ogah noted that allowing the masses to freely elect their leaders would equally curtail insecurity in the county.

The lawmaker made this known, while addressing journalists in Abakaliki, Ebonyi state capital during this year’s democracy day celebration.

Being the only All Progressive Congress (APC) federal lawmaker from Ebonyi state, Ogah noted that every leader elected by the masses must be honoured by the people.

He described imposition of leaders on the masses a major cause of insecurity in the country and called for an end to it.

The lawmaker who commended President Muhammadu Buhari for tolerating oppositions in the country, said opposition was major ingredients of democracy.

Ogah said south east zone under the Present the administration has witnessed more democratic dividends than any other government in the country.

“As a democratic government, people should be allowed to elect their leaders. If the people elect their leaders, the insecurity people cry of will be a thing of the past. Every leader elected by the masses must be honored by the masses but when there is manipulation and you stay inside the hotel and elect a legislator and such a legislator is unable to reach his constituency, by the time he try to impose himself on the people, resistance will comes and insecurity will start. So, whether you are a governor or a councilor, you have seen that the breach of peace and order have been manipulated and problem will erupt and that is the major problem we are having in Nigeria called security problem.

“There is a lot to celebrate, we are celebrating sustenance of democracy for 21 years, and we are celebrating taking power back to the grassroots, to the masses, courtesy of President Muhammadu Buhari.

“We have lots to celebrate especially in this part of Nigeria. Now we can celebrate the 2nd Nigeria bridge, ongoing road construction along Enugu/ Onitsha, Eungu/Port Harcourt, Aba/Port Harcourt road and so many other things now. You can see lot of dividends of democracy. First of its kind, the whole 360 legislators went to their consistencies to share palliatives, to make sure they assisted their constituents.

“I commend all our security agents for what they are doing to make sure that they secure this nation but we still urge people to do what is needful. Everything should not be left for the government alone. Whether you are a town union president, local government chairman, it is your duty to provide security for the people,” he said.