‘Onne Port at forefront of FG modernisation plan’

The Federal Government said it is determined to reposition the Onne Port to maximize its huge potentials in export and import trades.

Minister of Transportation, Mu’azu Jaji Sambo spoke at Onne, Rivers State, when he visited the facility during a fact finding tour to ascertain why the port is not performing at maximum capacity.

“Part of the reason why I’m here is to look into why the Rivers Ports are not working. Whatever the challenges are, we will address them. I will discuss with stakeholders and we will come up with short term, medium term and long term plans on how to overcome those challenges and make the ports productive”, Sambo said.

On the issue of the dilapidated access road to the Onne Port, the Minister assured that Sukuk IV will take care of that, adding that he would liaise with his counterpart, the FMWH Minister, Babatunde Raji Fashola to see how it can be fast-tracked.

The Minister, however, frowned on Terminal Operators who defraud the Federal Government by not complying with payment of the Practitioners Operating Fees, warning that it will no longer be tolerated.

Also speaking at the occasion, the Managing Director, Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), Mohammed Bello- Koko said the government is very serious about the need to increase traffic at the Eastern Ports, so as to decongest the Lagos ports.

On the issue of security, he said: ” we are working with the Nigerian Navy to improve security on our Waterways and the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) has deployed assets under the Deep Blue Project that would beworking with the Nigerian Navy to improve security along the water ways.

At the West Africa Container Terminal (WACT) Nigeria, the Managing Director, Naved Zafa, while briefing the Minister on their facility, said: ” as part of our Terminal upgrade and expansion project, we have acquired sufficient cargo handling equipment at our terminal to improve the efficiency of the port”.

