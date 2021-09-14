Onslaught against bandits yielding results-Air Chief



The Chief of Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Oladayo Amao, has said the current onslaught against bandits and their activities is yielding results.

Amao also charged the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) component of Operation Hadarin Daji (OPHD) to remain focused disciplined and extra- vigilant until the security situation improves.

A statement by NAF Director of Public Relations and Information, Air Commodore Edward Gabkwet quoted Amao to have stated this Tuesday during an operational tour of Zamfara state

He charged troops to remain focused and vigilant as they make concerted efforts towards ridding the entire North West of bandits and other criminal elements.

He said, “This is not the time for you to be complacent or assume that we have overcome the enemy. Rather times like this calls for utmost discipline, alertness and extra focus on the task ahead.”

Air Marshal Amao also commended the troops for their gallantry, dedication to duty and resolve towards ensuring that the fight against banditry in the North west is brought to a conclusive end.

The CAS also took time to visit wounded airmen at the Federal Medical Centre and 207 Quick Response Group, Gusau where he assured them of NAF’s commitment towards their medical attention and complete recovery.

Earlier, the Joint Task Force Commander of OPHD who also doubles as the General Officer Commanding 8 Division of the Nigerian Army, Maj.- Gen. U.U Bassey, briefed the CAS on ongoing operations in Zamfara state and the entire North Western area.

He informed the CAS that the operations have continued to yield the requisite results with bandits hideouts being destroyed and decimated.

Maj Gen Bassey also thanked the CAS for ensuring that the Air Component as well as the NAF Special Forces are well trained and equipped for deployment to operational areas in the region.

According to Maj Gen Bassey, the renewed vigour exhibited by both Air and ground troops will no doubt be instrumental towards bringing the security situation in Zamfara state and environs to an end.