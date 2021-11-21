Onu solicits for indigenous security equipment

The Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation, Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu has said that Nigeria needs to intensify efforts in producing equipment to help fight insecurity and further equip the armed forces.

The Minister stated this when he received the report of the inter-ministerial committee on implementation of the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between the Federal Government of Nigeria and Wiseguard Technologies Nig. Ltd in Abuja, on Thursday.

The press statement signed by Otuyemi Adetayo states that the inter-ministerial committee comprised of members of the Nigerian Army, Airforce, Civil Defence Corps, National Agency for Space Research Development (NASRDA) and the Ministry of Interior.

Onu maintained in strongest terms that security is extremely vital for citizens living in rural and urban communities.

Related

No tags for this post.