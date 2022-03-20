Onuachu doubtful for World Cup playoffs vs Ghana 

Paul Onuachu could now be a big doubt for the Super Eagles against Ghana Friday after he was conspicuously missing for Genk in a crucial Belgian league clash at champions Club Brugge on Sunday.

He was not listed for the visit to Club Brugge.

Onuachu was first flagged off as doubtful for his club after he missed their final training for the trip to Brugge due to illness.

The 27-year-old Onuachu has so far netted 16 goals in the Belgian league.

The giant striker has mainly been a cover for Napoli striker Victor Osimhen in the Super Eagles.

However, both strikers missed the recent AFCON in Cameroon on account of injury.