Onuachu signs new Genk contract

Super Eagles forward Paul Onuachu has signed a one-year contract extension with Belgian Pro League club KRC Genk.

“Our club has reached an agreement with Paul Onuachu on a one-year contract extension. He is now affiliated with KRC Genk until mid-2024,”reads a statement on the club’s website.

“As a club, we are very proud to still have Paul Onuachu among us. Together we will do everything we can to achieve our ambitions,” the club announced.

He was widely expected to make a big-money transfer to a major league club this summer on the back of his goals, but it did not happen.

Onuachu joined Genk two years ago from Danish club FC Midtjylland.

The giant striker debuted on September 1, 2019 for Genk.

In his first season, he scored 10 goals, while last season he netted 35 goals in all competitions.

His goals bagged him the top scorer award and he was voted Professional Footballer of the Year.

Last week, he reached the milestone of 50 goals with his club thanks to his match winner in a UEFA Europa League group game at Rapid Vienna of Austria.

