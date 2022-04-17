Onweazu to youths: Desist from quick money syndrome

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Movida Lounge, in Kubwa Abuja, Mr. Sunny Onweazu, has urged Nigerian youths to desist ‘yahoo and ritual money.’

Onweazu, stressed this to journalists in an interview during his birthday celebration on Friday in Abuja.

He said: “The problem we have in Nigeria is that youths are not ready to work hard. I have tried a lot of them, but they are not willing, they want easy money. They don’t want to stress themselves; they want to make easy money without going through any difficulty.

“In my short experience as a business man, hard work and consistency is better and our youths of today, rather than engage in genuine business, run away from it. This is the problem I always have with them. Although things may be tough presently in Nigeria, the only way to make it in life isn’t by engaging in shady deals or making illegal and bad money popularly known as yahoo and ritual money etc., such will take one nowhere but rather doing it the right way.”

Speaking further, the hotelier said it hard work that brought him this far, adding that he has tried in several ways to encourage youths around him to aspire beyond expectations.

“Due to my kind of person, I have trained and pushed a lot of youths out there to do that which is right to aspire to the top to the extent that they nick named me ‘destiny helper.’ For me, where a business is seen as a project, it would be treated with caution, care and diligence especially when faced with a challenge.

“I’ll use this medium to appeal to our youngsters to start to do something for themselves and get busy, because this would help in making Nigeria a better place. And what our youths need to do is to be dedicated and sincere to the business, because some committed stakeholders make more profit in the hospitality business,” he stressed.

Speaking, the Manager of the lounge, Mr Omega Ofoedu, called on the federal government to improve on electricity supply to support the hotel business to thrive in the country, lamenting the hike in price of things especially in gas.

“Some months back, diesel was sold for N350 per litre, but now we buy for N700 due to inadequate electricity supply we are facing generally,” he said.

He described the celebrant and his wife, as very humble and loving couple which in turn reflects on people around them.

Earlier, Mrs. Collette Onweazu. wife to the celebrant said behind a successful man no matter the level, isn’t just a woman as it is usually said but a patient, consistent, prayerful woman standing as a rock for her man.

“Sincerely, right from the onset, I’ve been big on family. It has been just us and God, all the way. He has been a factor in it, without God we won’t have come this far. And also we always remind ourselves that no matter what happens, family comes first and my husband’s quick response to home calls have helped us come this far.”

Speaking, the President, Movida Parliament, Mr Mfon Ekwere said the passion, drive and energy of the CEO of Movida was what prompted the birth of the parliament in form of supporting him to achieve his goal whether in the area of criticism or appraisal by customers to step up the game because,

“we aspire to make Movida a brand within the shortest period of time.

“Basically, we brought ourselves together to provide something like a forum in form of dishing out advisory services free of charge to Movida Lounge and suites. Our will is to work on improving the business because there are a lot of competitors out there that keep reinventing themselves,” he added.