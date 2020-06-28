Onyeachonam emerges factional Ohanaeze Ndigbo leader

A factional leadership of the apex Igbo socio-cultural group, Ohanaeze Ndigbo has emerged, with mouthwatering promises to the Igbo nation.

The newly elected president of the body, Basil Onyeachonam, in a maiden press briefing in Awka, the Anambra state capital, said his mandate is to ensure that the organisation fulfils the dreams of the founding fathers.

He stated that the organisation, which had existed since 1976 without being registered as a corporate body, has now been registered with the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) to exist legally as a lawful organisation meant not only to represent the interests of Ndigbo, but to be accountable to them.

“As the apex Igbo socio-cultural organisation, we will provide the much needed unity, direction, guidance, advice, mentorship to our youth and political way forward. The unity of Ndigbo is paramount and sacrosanct in actualising the Igbo presidency come 2023.

“The Igbo people have reached a crossroad and it is for us to decide the right course to follow. We are confronted with routes leading to diverse goals, but as we see it, there is only one road that we can safely recommend for us to tread and it is the unity of Nigeria and Igbo presidency come 2023.

“We commend President Muhammadu Buhari for the ongoing construction of the Second Niger Bridge. The project is visible and we hope that it will be concluded as promised. The ongoing rehabilitation of Enugu Airport is also commendable. We will provide financial assistance to our people in dire need of help. Those in critical need of paying medical bills should endeavour to contact us via www.ohanaeze ndigbo.org.”

However, president of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Anambra state chapter loyal to Nnia Nwodo, Chief Damian Okeke-Ogene, urged the populace to disregard the splinter group.

He said Nwodo remains the authentic President General of the group, pending when his tenure elapses.