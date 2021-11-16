Onyeagwu advocates diaspora direct investment for sustainable economic growth, devt

The Group Managing Director/Chief Executive of Zenith Bank, Ebenezer Onyeagwu, has called for increased collaboration of Nigerians in the diaspora for the nation to achieve its economic growth targets.

He made the call during the 4th Edition of the Nigeria Diaspora Investment Summit 2021 organised by the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM) on Tuesday, November 16, 2021.

The hybrid event which held at the State House Banquet Hall, Aso Villa Abuja & Virtually had in attendance the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Ministers of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and State Governors.

Delivering his remarks on this year’s theme: “Partnership and Linkages for Post Covid Economic Growth”, Onyeagwu noted the aptness of the theme of the summit, as it underscores Nigeria’s need for robust growth following the unprecedented impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, which triggered a severe macroeconomic shock.

Onyeagwu commended the Federal Government and the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) for leading with policies that create an enabling environment for investment in Nigeria, such as the “Naira 4 Dollar Scheme”, which contributed to boosting diaspora remittances by providing incentives for recipients of international money transfers. In his view, this and other policies encourage the senders and recipients to channel inflows through the official market, knowing that they will not be shortchanged.

Onyeagwu also passionately highlighted Nigeria’s enormous investment potential, especially the nation’s huge market and youthful population, which is a veritable source of labour and a consuming population.