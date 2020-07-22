Onyedinma urges Oyo to revive Tewo Queens in memory of late proprietor

The immediate past Chairperson of Nigeria Women Football League Chief (Mrs.) Dilichukwu Onyedinma, has described the late Proprietor of the defunct Tewo Queens Football Club of Oyo State, Alhaji Tewogboye Oyewole as undesirable loss to Oyo State and Nigerian women football circle.

Onyedinma who doubles as the Director of Sports at the Federal Capital Territory Sports Council and acting Executive Secretary of FCT Social Development recalled the huge role the late club owner had played in the development of women football in Nigeria especially when she was the head of the Nigeria Women’s League.

Onyedinma stated this in a condolence letter she sent to the Oyo FA and the family of the deceased where she expressed her heartfelt sympathy over the sudden demise of the philanthropist and one of the pillars of support to women football in the southwest geo-political zone of the country.

“Chief Tewo was a straightforward and plain-minded person with high benevolence spirit, which made his team (Tewo Queens) a force to be reckoned with from the Southwest then; such people’s name has to be preserved by our football governing body because late Tewo used his hard earn resources to promote women football in Nigeria”, she noted.

The former Executive Committee member of the Nigeria Football Federation however urged Oyo State Government to revive and sustain Tewo Queens Football Club as a way of payback to the good deeds of the deceased towards women football in the State especially now that the state do not have any professional female team playing at either senior or junior of the Nigeria Women League again.

“I want to appeal to the Engr. Seyi Makinde led the government in Oyo State to revive Tewo Queens in memory of its late proprietor so that the pride of Oyo State in Nigeria women football can be easily restored. Oyo State during my time as the head of Nigeria Women’s League had two teams (Tewo Queens and NITO Queens), though privately owned representing the state in the league then”, said Madam Dili.