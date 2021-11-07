Onyia inducted as patron of NFSC

One of the country’s top notch sports personalities, Chief Victor Chikelubu Onyia, has been inducted as a patron of the Ultimate Football Club,(NFSC).

In his speech, the Chairman of the Nigeria Football Supporters Club, Revr. (Ambassador) Samuel Ikpea went through memory lanes as he reeled out series of activities the NFSC has been involved in the past and its various achievements and laurels it has won, amongst which is the FIFA ranking as the best Supporters Club in the world and the CAF award as the most peaceful and organized Supporters Club in Africa.

Revr. Ikpea spoke glowingly of the new patron. He said before Chief Onyia was considered for this position, that he personally did a background check on him and his activities which came out as a man worthy of the award.

“My research about you sir turned out very intimidating and worthy of the supporters club admiration. You are a man of large heart who has the interest of grassroots sports development at heart,” Ikpea said.

He charged the new patron of the club to use his wealth of experience and connections to impact on the club positively.

In his acceptance speech, Chief Onyia gave thanks to God for the honour given to him by the investiture and thanked the Chairman for finding him worthy to be conferred with as a patron of the club. He described the NFSC as the “best and most Supporters Club in Nigeria.

He said that the love of sports has been part of him from childhood till date. ‘I have passion for the promotion and development of football. Thank God today that I now have a better platform to achieve more for the industry’ He declared.

He however enjoined the members of NFSC to join hands with him to achieve his dream of football development in Nigeria. ‘I am the patron of the Ultimate Football club for over 15 years. So I am not new in the industry. The task ahead is enormous, I am going to live up to my expectations’ he promised.

