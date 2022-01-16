Ooni harps on harmony, peaceful co-existence

The Ooni of Ife Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi has tasked Nigerians to come together to make this country a better place and unifying.

Ooni Ogunwusi stated this over the weekend while receiving into his Ile Oodua palace, the Ayedero of Yorubaland, who is also the lawmaker representing Iseyin / Itesiwaju/Kajola/Iwajowa federal constituency in Oyo state, Hon Shina Peller.

Oba Ogunwusi stressed that without peaceful coexistence, nothing meaningful can be achieved in the country, stressing: “We cannot achieve anything meaningful without peace. Looking at our present situation in the country, insecurity all over the place, and not having proper youth inclusion in all we do across the board.”

The royal father said, “We should all come together to make this country a better place and to be more unifying, work towards the strength of our number. They are about 70 percent of workforce; as a result of this I will continue to advise them on the peaceful co-existence of in country.

“Peller as an advocate of what I belief in, by virtue of what he does and his position as Ayedero – trying to propagate and promote peace all over the country, he has my blessing to move around the country to speak as Arole Oduduwa, it is good initiative that must be supported.”

Earlier at the palace of the Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Olayiwola Adeyemi, to pay homage to the monarch on attaining 51 years on the throne and to seek his royal blessing, the Alaafin tasked Hon Peller to move round the country to find a way of bringing youths together to channel their potentials into peaceful co-existence in the interest of development.

Hon Peller while speaking on the responsibility saddled on him by the two royal fathers, declared that as Ayedero of Yorubaland, his major responsibility is to promote peace and prosperity in the land, noting that without peace there could never be progress.