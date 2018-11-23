Ooni, Mahama, harp on unity of Africa

Ooni of ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, Ojaja II, and the former president of Ghana, John Mahama, have maintained that Africa continent remain one, irrespective of the boundaries between the countries and communities.

They both spoke in Ile-Ife, Osun state, when the former president visited the place of Ooni on Thursday.

Speaking, Oba Ogunwusi said before the advent of the Western civilization, there were no boundaries between the African nations and communities.

“But it gladdens my heart that with committed individuals like President Mahama, we have remained that united big family working together for the progress of the African continent.

The monarch called on the Isoros (Custodians of the 201 deities of Ile-Ife Kingdom), to jointly offered spiritual blessings to former President Mahama, who he lauded for exhibiting humble and simplicity character.

“When I was in Ghana to honour Mr. President two years ago, he was in power. To the glory of God, he displayed humility and simplicity.He didn’t even wait for any aide to do anything for me. He did it by himself. He made tea and offered me by himself. There is no difference between when he was in power and when he was not. That’s humility and simplicity,” Ooni stated.

Earlier in his speech, President Mahama commended Ooni for the warm reception, describing the Ife kingdom as the root of the rich African culture.

“I am overwhelmed by the welcome I got and the current atmosphere since I stepped out of the car. The drums, dance, songs, dressing and others are indeed wonderful.”

“As a student of history, I have read and studied that Ile-Ife kingdom as the cradle of human race, and the kingdom occupies a high position in the global history.”

“I have come to return His Imperial Majesty’s visit to the Republic of Ghana two years ago, especially to encourage him in his efforts of unifying the African continent. I’m impressed, and I appreciate everything done in my honour.”