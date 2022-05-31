Ooni of Ife confers 2022 royal Africa award on Edoh

An International Activist, Philanthropist, and a renowned motivational speaker, Dr. Raymond Edoh, has bagged a continental award (2022 Royal African Young Leadership Forum Award) of His Imperial Majesty the Ooni of Ife, Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, OJAJA II.

Recall that in 2019, Edoh, who is the Nigerian Youth Ambassador to the United States and Secretary General, Nigerian Youth Congress, NYC, was also honoured with a Global award, “African Outstanding Humanitarian”, the first African to bag such a prestigious award in the history of the world from an international NGO, World Sustainable Development Goals Organisation.

At the event, which took place in Ile-Ife, Osun state over the weekend, Edoh was also inducted into the Royal Court of the Kingdom of Ife at the third edition of the RAYLF award ceremony alongside 99 others.

Ooni while presenting the award to Edoh, said: “All the award recipients like Edoh are on the road, prepared for Nigeria and African leadership. These young ones will change the narrative of leadership. “I am a servant leader and felt not used enough. I urge the youths to legitimately climb my back to cross any bridge.

He re-assured Edoh that he would stand by him and go extra mile for him to succeed in all areas of his activities ranging from politics and business field.

Ooni appreciated him for his immeasurable impact on the African continent, urging him to keep the good work going.

“The 100 outstanding young personalities are today honoured in different categories of the award covering five RAYLF pillars of governance and leadership, technology and innovation, entrepreneurship and empowerment, creative culture, and academic excellence. You specifically have done well, keep on, and the sky is your starting point”, the monarch said.

Reacting to the award, Edoh expressed deep gratitude to the Ooni of Ife, the entire African youths, and more specifically, the Nigerian Youths for believing in him to have passed through all the screening stages.

“And I want to re-dedicate this award to the Ooni of Ife, His Imperial Majesty

Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, OJAJA II, and the entire African youths. I felt really encouraged by this, and I would remain at the service of every youth in Nigeria and Africa at large, same as our father the imperial majesty says, and I quote, “I’m your servant, I don’t feel used enough, use me”, and he further says “climb my back”, he said.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

