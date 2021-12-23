‘Ooni palace not aware of any separation’



The Palace of Ooni has reacted to the divorce messages posted on social media by the wife of Ooni of Ife Adeyeye Ogunwusi, Silekunola Naomi, saying the palace is not aware.



The spokesperson of the Ooni, Moses Olafare, in a telephone interview Thursday evening said something that is announced by one party without any agreement can not be said to be separation.



The palace noted that the monarch was still in love with the Queen on the morning she announced the separation on social media.



“Separation is a two-way affair. It is not something that is announced by one party. The announcements of separation are subject to agreement by both parties, so, to that extent.



“The palace is not aware of such separation because we all went to bed last night having the king and queen being together.



“So, if by this morning (Thursday), the queen went to her social media to write that she is no longer in marriage with Ooni, we will look into it to see whether or not the Instagram page truly belong to her, and to know the reason behind it.



“But as of today (Thursday) this moment, the palace is not aware of the separation. Marriage is a private affair, no matter how prominent the personalities involved, it is a private affair. We will dig deeper and know what happened but as I said, all of us just woke up to see read about the separation on social media.



“Even by this time yesterday, (Wednesday) kabiyesi was still packaging a special gift for her. If you want to separate with someone you cannot be packaging a gift for her.



“I was aware that Kabiyesi was putting special gift for her for Christmas. If he is not in love with her, he cannot be doing that, only to wake up the following morning to hear from the public that she is no longer in the relationship. The Christmas gift has been delivered to her already.”

Related

No tags for this post.