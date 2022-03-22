Open budgeting attracted million-dollar W/Bank grants to Imo in 2 years – Govt 

Imo state government has been on World Bank radar since 2020 when Senator Hope Uzodinma emerged governor, accessing huge grants that run into millions of dollars, the state Commissioner for Budget, Economic Planning and Statistics, Dr C.C Osuala,has said.

Dr Osuala while speaking to Blueprint in Owerri, Monday, said “open budgeting or transparency in budgeting by the government made this possible,” adding that the state never qualified for the grants until the arrival of the governor.

According to him, the state won $5 million in 2021 as a result of transparency in budgeting, saying every line in the budget was clear on how and where the expected income and expenditure would come from or go to.

He also disclosed that the state won another $500,000 from World Bank when the state’s budget was simplified in a portable book for the laymen to read and understand and translated into Igbo language for the understanding of the provisions of the budget by citizens, making it a ‘citizens’ budget’.

He said, “The book motivates investors to come into Imo State and invest and it’s online. No past administration in the state has been able to accomplish this feat. World Bank is now comfortable dealing with Imo because of transparency in budget. Imo’s budget is just acceptable to World Bank and that gives us advantage when accessing their grants.

“Imo also won $5 million grant from the world body because of her verifiable performance at checking the dreaded COVID -19, which ravaged the world during the heat of the pandemic. Unknown to us, they sent their independent verifying team which came to the state and also went to Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) and got all the facts they needed and did their comparison and awarded us accordingly.”

Dr Osuala, who once represented Nwangele/Nkwere/Njaba/Isu/ Federal Constituency at the National Assembly where he headed the Budget and Appropriation Committee, disclosed that on different occasions, Imo got $1million dollars and $7.2 million grants from World Bank and that this never happened in the ministry in the past.

He also said, “Imo has long been admitted into the World Bank’s SFTAS programme as a result of its transparent way of doing things. The programme recommends that the state is fiscally responsible and transparent, in terms of disbursing state funds and remains accountable.”