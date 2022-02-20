Open defecation: Buhari, Osibanjo sign pledge cards

As the campaign to rid Nigeria of open defecation continues to gain momentum, President Muhammadu Buhari and His Vice, Professor Yemi Osibanjo have reaffirmed there commitment to ending open defecation by 2025 by signing pledge cards.

The pledge card is an open commitment to the fight against open defecation in Nigeria.

The Minister of Water Resources, Engr. Suleiman Adamu, in a statement he personally signed recently explained that the pledge card is a commitment booklet which was prepared during the flag-off of the campaign to end open defecation in Nigeria.

According to the minister, the card will be signed by Chief Executives of both federal and state governments, which signifies their readiness to give political and financial support towards meeting the target of ending open defecation in Nigeria by 2025.

He said the state governors are expected to follow suit in signing the pledge card as well as committing to end open defecation in their respective states by the target date.

He said President Buhari’s signing of the card signifies his commitment toward leading other political leaders to end the crisis of open defecation in Nigeria.

He also revealed that the Minister of FCT Mallam Mohammed Musa Bello, has also signed his own portion of the Pledge Card affirming his commitments towards ending open defecation in FCT in line with National movement to end the practice by 2025.