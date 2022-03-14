Open letter to Gov Sule on Nasarawa State Revenue Board

Your Excellency Governor A A sule, I am writing this letter to you through this medium with every sense of humility, respect and, by extension, high esteem for your exalted position as the number one citizen of Nasarawa state.

My letter is necessitated by the fact that chairman, Revenue Board, Nasarawa State, Ahmed Yakubu Muhammad’s tenure, according to a reliable source, will end on March 15, 2022.

Sir, with utmost respect, I bring to your attention based on my observation and that of many critical stakeholders in Nasarawa state and Nigeria at large that Ahmed Yakubu Muhammad (Yan Dakan Lafia) is the best chairman Nasarawa state has ever appointed to pilot the affairs of the revenue board in line with global best practices.

According to several reports, the board under him has performed far better than any other revenue generating institution in the state. He has brought many innovations that help in increasing the revenue base of the state and also ensure that taxes are collected and accounted for through transparent process.

Aside political, ethnic and other considerations, I would not hesitate to say Ahmed Yakubu’s appointment to chair the affairs of the revenue board of the state was strictly based on his competence, credibility and antecedents which he has proved to all and sundry in the state.



Your Excellency, the power to appoint and re-appoint strictly lies within your executive discretion in which case I shall be urging you to exercise same in the best interest of the state without regards to politics and sentimental cleavages.

Lastly, the people of Nasarawa state, especially Lafia indigenes, are proud of his performances in managing the affairs of the board.

Above all, I urge your Excellency to re-appoint Alhaji Ahmed Yakubu (Yan Dakan Lafia) to continue with the good work and all innovations he has so far introduced. Your Excellency, these innovations must be maintained, sustained and continued by the inventor within a reasonable time.

It is my hope and prayer that your Excellency would be guided by supreme wisdom in this action.

Abdullahi Ubandoma Abdullahi, Esq,

Coordinator, APC Progressive Youth Movement,

Nasarawa state chapter.