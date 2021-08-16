Operate above primordial sentiments, CJN charges new CJ, Khadis

The Chief Justice of Nigeria, (CJN) Justice Ibrahim Muhammad Tanko Monday charged newly sworn-in Judge and Khadis to be above primordial sentiments that might blind their tenure.

The CJN gave the admonition at the Supreme Court in Abuja while administering a oath on the new Federal Capital Territory Court Justice, Hon. Justice Hussein Yusuf Baba, and the newly appointed five Hon. Kadis of the Federal Capital Territory Sharia Court of Appeal who just assumed new status and responsibilities.

The newly sworn in Khadis of Sharia Court of Appeal FCT are: Salisu Garba, Baahiru Dan Maisule, Mohammed Sadisu Abubakar, Lawal Sule Abdullahi and Abdullahi Adam Abdullahi Al-Ilory.

At the swearing-in ceremony Tanko said; ” My Lords, I wish to let you know that the exercise that has just taken place should not, in anyway, be taken for granted or simply tagged as one of those usual ceremonies merely undertaken to comply with established procedures and obligations.

“The entire letters and words of the oath you have taken must reside in a prime place of your heart and be generously applied in the daily management of both human and material resources of the Federal Capital Territory Judiciary.

“This is a bond that you have already engraved in your heart and you must be guided by it while adjudicating in all matters that come before you

“You must resolutely rise and operate above every primordial sentiment that might blight your tenures and you must endeavour to be impartial, fair to all, and apply justice and equity in all your undertakings.

“You are expected to conduct your affairs within the ambit of the law and the oath that has just been administered on you. Anything to the contrary will not place you on the right side of history. You must have variously heard different speeches and admonitions on how to be upright and always live above reproach, so I am not here to start giving lecture on that.”

While charging them on their new roles and responsibilities, the CJN cautioned them not allow the weight of their responsibilities weigh them down, urging them to deploy opulent experiences spanning years to counter any untoward situation in the course of their stewardship.