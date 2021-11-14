Operating costs: Taraba workers urge Ishaku to assist ministries, agencies

Workers in Taraba state Sunday pleaded with Governor Darius Ishaku to in his magnanimity assist ministries, agencies and paratatals of government in the state with operating costs (running costs) in order to enable them function effectively.

Some workers “Names withheld” who spoke to Blueprint in Jalingo expressed worries that the inability of government to provide running costs to agencies, ministries and paratatals has made state government’s work boring in Taraba.

A staff in Government House, Jalingo, while speaking to our correspondent noted that government ministries and agencies need running costs in order to make the system work.

“We all understand that the state is facing numerous difficulties.But government must at the same time understand that ministries, paratatals and agencies must need a running cost in order to maintain its existence as well,” he said.

He added that the refusal of government to assist its components with running costs has made most ministries and other

agencies redundant.

“To be honest with you, if you go round all the ministries and agencies of government in this state, you will see it clearly that nothing is working,” he stated.

He said all the ministries and other government agencies in the state are currently going through hard time that would need Governor Ishaku’s urgent rescue.

