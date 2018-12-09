Operation 777 intensifies war against criminality in Niger-delta

The Joint Task Force Operation Delta Safe has reiterated its commitment to curb crude oil theft, illegal refining of petroleum products, illegal oil bunkering, communal clashes, kidnapping, piracy, cultism as well as to eliminate militancy in the Niger Delta states through its surveillance activities code named “Operation 777”.

This was disclosed in press briefing on the conduct of Operation 777 by the Acting Director Defence Information, Brigadier General John Agim at the Headquarters Operation Delta Safe, Igbogene in Yenagoa.

According the Brig. Gen. Agim, the Operation 777 which was launched on October 8, 2018 and activated by HQ OP Delta Safe on October 10, 2018 covers Bayelsa, Delta, Imo, Rivers as well as southern parts of Abia, Akwa Ibom, Cross River, Edo and Ondo states.

He said the entire task force operation comprises of Land, Maritime, Air, Police, DSS and NSCDC components and flashprincipally involves robust patrols around the creeks, major highways and flash points within the joint Operation Area (JOA).

Brig. Gen. John Agim noted the since the launch of Operation 777, the Task Force has destroyed 436 illegal refineries, 609 Cotonou boats, 1507 surface tanks and 1538 drums used for illegal bunkering.

Highlighting some the achievements, the Acting DDI said, OPDS arrested 266 persons for various crimes who have been handed over to appropriate government agencies for persecution.

He said, “On the whole, during the period under review, 230 different types of arm, 240 assorted ammunitions, 11 barges, 101 outboard engines, 78 other boats, 13 tanker trucks, 51 other vehicles, 135 pumping machines and 34 generating sets.

On the petition against the Force Commander, OPDS rear Admiral Apochi Suleiman, Brig. Gen. Agim hinted that the findings of the panel set up by the Chief of Defence Staff, General AG Olonisakin shows that the allegations was false, adding that “it was criminality fighting back”.

He commended the locals and stakeholders in the joint operation areas, saying the people have shown readiness to cooperate with security agencies to put an end all forms of criminalities to sustain socio-economic activities.

“I therefore urge the general public to report any form of criminalities within their communities for prompt action. I want to assure you all that OPDS will remain professional in the discharge of their duties”.

Share this:



Tweet



WhatsApp



No tags for this post.