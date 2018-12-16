Operation Lafiya Dole suspends UNICEF, others activities in North-east

Theatre Command, Operation Lafiya Dole, has suspended the operations of the United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund (UNICEF) in the North-east theatre until further notice.

Colonel Onyema Nwachukwu, Deputy Director Public Relations, Theatre Command, Maiduguri in a statement on Friday, said that there is credible information that some of them are indulging in unwholesome practices that could further jeopardise the fight against terrorism and insurgency, as they train and deploy spies, who support the insurgents and their sympathisers.

He observed with dismay that some of the activities of International humanitarian agencies and Non-Governmental Organisations operating in the North-east have left so much to be desired.

Colonel Nwachukwu said that actions of these organisations are considered as a direct assault and insult on the sensibilities of Nigerians, as they tend to benefit more from expanding the reign of terror on our people.

According to him, the suspension has become inevitable since the organisation has abdicated its primary duty of catering for the wellbeing of children and the vulnerable through humanitarian activities and now engaged in training select persons for clandestine activities to continue sabotaging the counter terrorism and counter insurgency efforts of troops through spurious and unconfirmed allegations bothering on alleged violations of human rights by the military.

“Information within the reach of this Command specifically indicates that the organization commenced the said training on Wednesday, December 12, 2018, at the Ministry of Finance Conference Hall, Musa Usman Secretariat, Maiduguri and ended on Thursday, December 13, 2018.

“The Theatre command will not tolerate this kind of sabotage from any individual, group of persons or organisation. We call on all NGOs and members of humanitarian agencies to keep to their legitimate norms in the discharge of their acclaimed humanitarian duties.”

