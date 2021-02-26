Operation Puff Adder II: Police nab 48, recover 14 A-K47 rifles, others

Operatives of the Nigeria Police attached to Operation Puff Adder II have arrested 48 suspects over their involvement in cases of armed robbery, kidnapping, unlawful possession of firearms, cybercrime/financial fraud, among others.

Parading the suspects, Thursday at the office of Special Tactical Squad, Abuja, the Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), CP Frank Mba, said: “Operatives of the FIB Intelligence Response Team and Special Tactical Squad of the Force attached to the Operation Puff Adder II have arrested 48 criminal suspects, including one female, for their involvement and indictment in cases of armed robbery, kidnapping, unlawful possession of firearms, cybercrime/financial fraud and other heinous crimes in some parts of the country.

“The suspects were apprehended at their various hideouts in Taraba and Plateau states following an intense search by the Police team for the perpetrators of the crime and follow-up on recent spike in Kidnapping/armed robbery in Taraba and the North-central states of the country.

“They are Yusuf Abubakar, 31; Muntari Umar, 27; Ahmadu Dahiru, 28; Ali Alhaji Wurungo, 25; Buhari Nuhu, 25yrs; Moh’d Garba, 30; Yusuf Jibrillah 23; Adamu Ahmadu aka Bulala; and Idi Suleiman.”

Speaking further, Mba said the police operatives also arrested a 12-man cybercrime syndicate for internet fraud and other cyber-related offences.

He said the suspects, within the age range of 22 and 30, were arrested at a residence in Kubwa area of the FCT, following intelligence received by the police.”

Similarly, the police team busted a 2-man gang of a 61-year-old physically challenged man, Musa Usman from Kebbi state who resides in Anambra state and one Ahmed Shuaibu, 27; native of Nasarawa state, for distribution and sale of illicit/dangerous drugs to bandits in their camps at Babuga, Nasarawa state.

“The physically challenged man has been taking advantage of his physical state to evade police attention until his eventual arrest. Thirty-five wraps of substance suspected to be cocaine, were recovered from the suspects.”