Operation Safe Haven drills vigilante members on security

The Operation Safe Haven, Sector 7 Kafanchan, has trained 103 vigilante members on security operations in a bid to curb criminal activities in trouble-ridden local government areas of Southern Kaduna.

Speaking at the passing out ceremony of the trainees referred to as “Coalition Vigilante Network” on Friday, the guest of honour at the occasion, Mr Amos Gwamna Magaji thanked the graduands for offering themselves for the selfless and voluntary service of keeping the peace.

Mr Magaji, who is a member of the House of Representatives, representing Zangon Kataf/Jaba federal constituency, challenged the graduands to consider the training as an opportunity for them to contribute their quota to the peace building process in the area.

The Guest of Honour who told the trainees to serve according to the rules of engagement, also appreciated the presence of Operation Safe Haven in Southern Kaduna, saying it has to a great extent, guaranteed the free flow of legitimate activities.

Earlier in his address, the Commander Sector 7 Operation Safe Haven, Colonel Timothy Opurum, said the selection of the trainees was devoid of religious or tribal considerations.

Colonel Opurum said the trainees, drawn from Jema’a, Zangon Kataf and Kaura local government areas would work under the supervision of Operation Safe Haven to ensure enduring peace in the area.