Opeyemi donates multi-million naira equipment to Osun

The Osun State Basketball Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Webber Engineering Nigeria Limited, Babalola Opeyemi has donated multi-million naira worth of basketball equipment to the Osun state government.

The donation is inspired by the drive to provide a platform for thousands of kids within the state and bridge the basketball facility deficit. While making the presentation, the retired basketball player and Chairman- South West Basketball Association Technical and Development Committee said it was one of his attempts to contribute his quota towards basketball development in Nigeria.

“I am so excited that many kids can now come out in Osun state and express themselves through basketball. Many kids love this game but have found no means of expression due to the dearth of facilities”.

To solve the deficit of home-based players in the national teams, there must be a radical approach to addressing facility deficits all across Nigeria. Governments at various levels must wake up and address these challenges”.

Present at the brief event that took place in Osogbo were the Director of Sport, Osun State Ministry of Youth and Sports, Layi Adeshiyan. Special Adviser to the Osun State Governor on Youth and Sports, Aremo Adelabu, Senior Special Assistant to the Osun State Governor, Vincent Akinbami, General Manager, Osun state Sports Council, Rotimi Dunmoye, and other dignitaries.

Meanwhile, it will be the turn of kids within Osun State as the state Basketball Association has concluded arrangements for the South West Basketball Association Secondary School Championship for secondary schools.

On the 18th and 19th in Osogbo at the newly renovated basketball court, secondary school students within the state will compete for the sole zonal finals ticket in the boys and girls categories.

