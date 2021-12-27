Opeyemi seeks N9m for kidney transplant

The family of Fatai Jimoh Opeyemi is desperately calling on Nigerians to help save the life of their father who is currently down with End-Stage Renal failure.

According to medical doctors at St Nicholas Hospital, Lagos, Opeyemi needs an urgent kidney transplant to live again.

An invoice from the General Hospital Gbagada, Lagos and made available to Blueprint showed that a total of N9 million would be required for transplant and other necessary treatments.

Unfortunately, Opeyemi, who is only 40, was diagnosed with kidney failure last November 2020 has been placed on dialysis but his doctors say only a transplant would remedy his problem.

The report from St. Nicholas Hospital also showed that Opayemi is a hypertensive and diabetic patient with endstage renal disease. In a chat with Blueprint, his daughter, Omotola who said the family has no money to pay for the transplant called on Nigerians to please save her father.

“I am appealing to wellmeaning Nigerians, government officials to please help his father. Please, I don’t want to lose my father,” she said.

He stopped breathing for 10 minutes before the doctors miraculously brought him back to life.

If you are touched by Opeyemi’s story, please send your donations UBA account number 2229685587 Fatai Opeyemi Jimoh or call her daughter on 08024727338.