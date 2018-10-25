Opposition hails ruling on Imo APC guber primary

Opposition parties in Imo have hailed last Tuesday ruling of Justice Othman Musa of Abuja High Court which adjourned the case seeking to stop the governorship candidate of the APC, Senator Hope Uzodinma, indefinitely.

The members said, with the ruling, the ruling APC would not produce a governorship candidate after all, a case which makes it a smooth sail for their candidates.

Justice Musa had adjourned the matter indefinitely on strength of a petition against Uzodinma by one Bisike Chinaka, claiming to be the state deputy chairman of the ruling APC in the state. The petitioner

was said to have been directed to file the petition against the judge handling the matter over alleged lack of confidence in the matter.

While reacting to the ruling, Odinaka Orji of the MAJA Party was hopeful that Imo APC would not produce a governorship candidate in 2019 because by the time the court would reconvene, the deadline for substitution of names would have been over, adding that it would give other small parties an opportunity to project their candidates.

A People’s Democratic Party member, Alloy Acholonu, made it clear that the coast would be clear for his party and governorship candidate, Chief Emeka Ihedioha, to land victory in 2019.

He added that with the crisis in Imo APGA over failed governorship primary and the uncertainty over the state APC governorship candidate, Ihedioha was merely waiting to be endorsed and declared governor.

