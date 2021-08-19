Oppression and scheming… and the expedited punishment (I)

In the name of Allah, praise be to Allah, and peace and blessings be upon the Messenger of Allah his family and Companions, and those who follow him.

The divine norms of Allah, The Exalted, have no scope for favoritism or flattery; He Says (what means):

· {And you will not find in the way of Allah any change.} [Quran 33:62]

· {And you will never find in the way of Allah any alteration.} [Quran 35:43]

The Islamic Sharee‘ah does not distinguish between the equals, nor does it treat unequals as equivalent. The (inevitable) destruction of schemers, oppressors, and renegers is only a matter of time. The passage of time is part of the solution, and the constants and standards should remain unshakable. Muhammad ibn Ka‘b Al-Qurathi, may Allah have mercy upon him, said: “Three qualities beset those who possess them: 1) (evil) scheming, as Allah, The Exalted, Says (what means): {Evil scheme shall not beset any save the authors of it} [Quran 35:43]; 2) reneging, as Allah, The Exalted, Says (what means): {So, he who breaks his word only breaks it to the detriment of himself} [Quran 48:10], 3) and oppression, as Allah, The Exalted, Says (what means): {O mankind, your oppression is only against yourselves} [Quran 10:23].”

Among the causes of destruction:

These qualities incur the destruction of the people who possess them. Evidently, there is a close connection between causes and effects and between premises and conclusions; your deeds are your own doing. Allah, The Exalted, Says (what means): {Whoever does a good deed – it is for himself; and whoever does evil – it is against the self. Then to your Lord you will be returned.} [Quran 45:15] Similarly, He Says (what means): {If you do good, you do good for yourselves; and if you do evil, [you do it] to yourselves.} [Quran 17:7] In the same vein, the Prophet said: “Do whatever you wish; you will be rewarded or punished accordingly.” It was also authentically reported that the Prophet said: “Allah, The Exalted, Said: ‘O My slaves, indeed, I enumerate and record your deeds for you, and then recompense you for them accordingly. Therefore, anyone who finds good (reward), should praise Allah, The Exalted, and whoever finds otherwise should blame none but himself.”

A man once went to a scholar and said, “The people of such-and-such tribe colluded to harm me and united as one hand against me.” The scholar recited: {The hand of Allah is over their hands.} [Quran 48:10] The man further complained, “They devise wicked schemes against me,” so the scholar recited: {The evil scheme does not encompass except its own people.} [Quran 35:43] The man further said: “They are great in number,” so the scholar recited: {How many a small company has overcome a large company by permission of Allah.} [Quran 2:249]

The Evil Schemes of the Disbelievers Destroy Them:

If you wish to be saved from the evil scheming of the disbelievers and the wicked, be fully confident that their destruction will be inevitably incurred by their own evil schemes, oppression, and reneging. In fact, they destroy themselves before your weapon reaches them, and they alone suffer the consequences of their evil qualities. Allah, The Exalted, Says (what means): {And the disbelievers schemed, but Allah schemed. And Allah is the best of schemers.} [Quran 3:54] He also Says (what means): {And thus We have placed within every city the greatest of its criminals to scheme therein. But they scheme not except against themselves, and they perceive [it] not.} [Quran 6:123]

Evil Schemes Turn against the Schemer:

The Quran relates to us one of the evil schemes devised by the people of Thamood against their Prophet Saalih, may Allah exalt his mention, where Allah, The Exalted, Says (what means): {And they devised a scheme, and We devised a scheme, while they perceived not. Then look how was the outcome of their scheme – that We destroyed them and their people, all.} [Quran 27:50-51] Commenting on these verses, scholars said: “It means: while they perceived not the angels that Allah sent down to protect Saalih from his people when they entered upon him to kill him, the angels pelted every one of them with a stone until they were all killed, and Saalih was saved from their evil scheme.” It was also said: “They schemed by pretending to embark on a journey, when, in reality, they hid in a cave to return at night to kill him. So Allah caused a rock to move and block the mouth of the cave; and this was His scheme against them.”

Similarly, the polytheists (of Makkah) hatched wicked schemes against the Prophet as Allah, The Exalted, Says (what means): {And [remember, O Muhammad] when those who disbelieved schemed against you to restrain you or kill you or evict you [from Makkah]. But they scheme, and Allah schemes. And Allah is the best of schemers.} [Quran 8:30] Allah saved His Prophet and he safely migrated to Madeenah and later killed the leaders of the disbelievers in the Battle of Badr, including Abu Jahl, ‘Utbah ibn Rabee‘ah, and Shaybah ibn Rabee‘ah. Afterward, Allah, The Exalted, granted the Muslims triumph over them on the day of the Conquest of Makkah. When the Prophet passed away, Allah, The Exalted, had granted him triumph over them, enabled him to conquer them, and exalted him in status and reputation.

The hypocrites also schemed against the Prophet. Allah, The Exalted, Says (what means): {But they who scheme evil deeds will have a severe punishment, and the scheme of those – it will perish.} [Quran 35:10] Their wicked schemes were eventually thwarted, and their deception became evident to all rational and wise people. Verily, whoever conceals something within himself, Allah makes it evident in his facial expressions and slips of the tongue, and He dons on him its consequences; good or bad.

The Jews as well devised wicked schemes against the Prophet and attempted to assassinate him. They colluded with the polytheists against him several times, as it is well known. As a result, he killed some of them and evicted others. He was granted triumph over them, and his message was propagated to all people. As the Last Hour approaches, Allah, The Exalted, will cause the stones and trees, except Al-Gharqad (boxthorn), which is their shrub, to speak to his nation (to reveal the location of the Jews hiding behind them), saying, “O Muslim! O slave of Allah! There is a Jew behind me; come and kill him!” Allah, The Exalted, will also enable the Muslims to conquer Jerusalem.

Therefore, beware of evil schemes, and do not be dazzled by the schemers. Qays ibn Sa‘d ibn ‘Ubaadah, may Allah be pleased with him and his father, said: “Had I not heard the Prophet say: ‘Evil scheming and deception are in Hellfire,’ I would have been one of the craftiest of people.” [Al-Albaani: Saheeh]

Meaning of “Makr” when attributed to Allah, The Almighty:

It is no secret that the Makr (Arabic for scheme or plan) that Allah, The Exalted, attributes to Himself is one that befits His majesty and grandeur. It indicates the way in which He inflicts punishment on those who scheme against His Allies and Messengers by countering their evil schemes with His good scheme. Therefore, while their schemes are most vile, those of Allah, The Exalted, are most good because they constitute justice and fair recompense. The same goes for Mukhaada‘ah (stratagem) when attributed to Allah, The Exalted; it indicates His counter stratagem as a punishment for those who devise stratagems against His Messengers and Allies. Verily, there is no scheme nor stratagem better than His.