OPWS troops neutralise 3 terrorists in Benue 









Troops of Operation Whirl Stroke (OPWS) Monday neutralised three terrorists in Chito, located about 15 kilometres from Zaki-Biam, headquarters of Ukum local government area of Benue state.

The terrorists under the leadership of “Full Fire”, the second in command to the late Terwase Akwaza (Gana) are among gunmen that have been terrorising the Sankera axis.

Competent sources in the area said that during the clearance operation, OPWS recovered an undisclosed number of weapons, two motorcycles and three mobile phones.



All efforts to get the Public Relations Officer (PRO) of OPWS, Flying Officer, Audu Katty, to confirm the report was not successful, as he didn’t pick calls and reply messages, a resident in the area, Terhile Zayol said troops stormed the area following intelligence report over activities of a robbery gang in the area.



Blueprint learnt that the troops under the command of the Force Commander, Major General Kevin Aligbe, were able to neutralise three of the bandits; but “Full Fire”, one of Gana’s henchmen managed to escape.



Zayol said: “At about 10pm Sunday, following credible intelligence from some people on the robbery activities of a notorious bandit, by name ‘Full Fire’ and his members at Chito in Zaki-Biam, troops of OPWS deployed in Zaki-Biam, Ukum conducted a clearance patrol at Chito general area.

“On sighting the troops, the bandits fled. Troops of OPWS engaged them in hot pursuit and were able to neutralise three of the bandits.



“The troops also combed and searched the area and recovered some items including fire arms, 2 motorcycle and 3 mobile phones.”



Also a military source who do not want his name in print said the troops deployed at Gbise in Katsina-Ala in another operation also carried out offensive fighting patrol at Atunbe, Madamu, Kaamen, Ude -Jor, Kasar, Tor – Tacha and River Yoyo in Utange and Yoyo council wards of Katsina-Ala LGA.



“The purpose of the patrol was to flush out armed herdsmen terrorizing the area.”