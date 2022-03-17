Orange, UN women partners to support women’s economic empowerment

Orange and UN Women have joined forces to support women’s economic empowerment and rural farm’s resilience to disasters in West and Central Africa.

Orange and the Orange Foundation offer their unique technical expertise, their network and their existing infrastructure in digital skills, technologies and digital inclusion.

The project will also allow UN Women and its partners to build on results achieved so far through the “Buy from Women” initiative, and its future developments in Liberia and Mali.

In a press statement issued by the Media Relations Intern, Zoubida Berrada explained that in Liberia, adaptation of the “Buy from Women” platform to the local context is almost complete, thanks to a first collaboration between the Orange Foundation and UN Women.

“The two Orange Foundation Women’s Digital Centers (WDC) in Liberia train women, who are not familiar with new technologies, on using digital toolsand platforms”.

“Specifically, women will learn in these centers how to use the “Buy from Women” platform, following a pilot project with womens’ cooperatives working in the cassava and cereal value chains.

“Over time, this initiative and its developments should help support 1,200 rural women across the country”.