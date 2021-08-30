Orders restraining DSS, AGF from arresting Igboho extended

An interim order restraining the Department of State Services (DSS), and the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF), Abubakar Malami (SAN), from arresting, killing, or harassing Yoruba nation agitator, Sunday Adeyemo, was, Monday, extended by an Oyo State High Court sitting in Ibadan.

Adeyemo’s lead counsel, Yomi Aliyu (SAN), confirmed the development to newsmen after the ruling on Monday.

Also known as Igboho, the activist had through his counsel approached the court and filed an originating summons alongside an application praying the court to stop the DSS and the AGF from arresting him.

He is also seeking N5 billion damages for the destruction of his house and cars.

Igboho, wanted by the DSS, has been in detention in Cotonou, Benin Republic, since July 19, 2021, when he was arrested at an airport as he tried to board a Germany-bound flight.

At the resumed hearing, the presiding Judge, Justice Ladiran Akintola also extended the order stopping the DSS and AGF from freezing Igboho’s accounts.

Blueprint reports that the embattled activist who is currently facing trial in Cotonou, Benin Republic, is still in the custody of the Benonoise authority.

“The judge said the interim order of injunction should continue until September 7 when we will go back to court.” the Judge held.

Counsel to the AGF, E. Simeon it will be recalled had appealed the court to vacate its earlier restraining judgement but Aliyu said he had filed for an extension of the order on August 26, 2021, therefore, the new application should not be granted.

Simeon consequently sought another adjournment for him to reply to the application as the time frame of seven days had not elapsed.

But while urging the court to adjourn the case, the DSS lawyer, T. Nurudeen hinged his submission on the fact that he had not been served with the new processes.

The DSS had raided Igboho’s Ibadan residence on July 1, 2021, killed two of his associates and arrested 12 others.