Organ harvesting allegations:  Arraign or release whistle-blower – Coalition tells police

The Civil Society Coalition Against Impunity, a consortium of 29 civil society organisations, have urged the Nigerian police to release or charge to court a whistleblower, Emeh Nnamdi, currently in their custody for exposing organ harvesting saga in the police.

The 26-year-old Emeh, who is a member of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) and an IT consultant to the Anambra state police command, has been in detention in Abuja since March 3, 2023 after he was arrested at Benin Republic for revealing shocking details about alleged police extortion, torture, extrajudicial executions, and organ harvesting by some senior police officers in Anambra state.

The coalition included Access To Justice, Rule of Law and Accountability Advocacy Centre (RULAAC), International Peace and Civic Responsibility Centre (IPCRC), African Centre for Media and Information Literacy (AFRICMIL), Centre for Human Rights Advocacy and Wholesome Society (CEHRAWS), Human Rights Social Development and Environmental Foundation (HURSDEF), and International Human Rights and Equity Defense Foundation (I-REF).

They argued that the police should drop the charges against Emeh if they could not provide his offence and charge him to court accordingly.

“On Sunday 2 April 2023, Mr Emeh was transferred to the Anambra state police command where he is currently facing further interrogation. Among his interrogators in Anambra state are senior police officers whom he had indicted for seizing posh vehicles recovered from criminal suspects who were later executed in police custody.

“This offends the principle of natural justice, which espouses that one should not be a judge in one’s own case. We urge the Nigerian police to immediately release him or charge him for a recognized offence. We believe that Emeh Nnamdi could be at risk of ill-treatment or extra judicial execution if he is not released or charged to court immediately.

“We believe that whistleblowers are vital for a transparent society. When exercising the right to inform and be informed and the right of people to the truth, whistleblowers play a crucial part. They are essential to awakening informed debate within public opinion, crucial to opening up investigation by journalists, and necessary for questioning decision-makers.

“The police authorities must end the intimidation, harassment and attacks on Mr Emeh, his family and friends, and ensure that the report of panel set up by the police authorities to investigate the allegation against top police officers in Anambra state is released promptly and everybody indited prosecuted according to the law,” they said.

