Organic agric’ll boost food production, increase foreign reserve – Minister

The Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Dr. Muhammed Abubakar, has revealed that effective organic farming will boost food production, increase Nigeria’s foreign reserve, improve healthcare and increase the life span of Nigerians.

He said, Nigeria as a nation has both physical and human resources to excel in organic farming and is one of the best organic producers in the world.

The Minister stated this Thursday in Ladia, at the 2-day National Dialogue on Organic Agriculture Policy for Nigeria, organized by Department Farm input support services of the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development in collaboration with Ecological Organic Agriculture (EOA).

The minister, who was represented by the Director of Agricultural Land and Climate Change Management Services in the Ministry of Agriculture, Engr. Shehu Bello, expressed optimism saying the agricultural sector is one of the key drivers of the economy.

According to him, with a vast landmass, conducive climate, and a large population of over 200 million, Nigeria is well suited to excel in organic agriculture, especially as major natural inputs needed are readily available locally.

“The government is presently focusing on unlocking the enormous potentials that abound in organic agriculture, as well as its adoption for the sustainability of soil nutrients and fertility.

In his addressed the, Secretary to the Government of the Federation Boss Mustapha who was represented by the Director Public Affair Office of SGF Mrs Veronica Agugu, commended ministry for the draft national organic agriculture policy it developed

He disclosed that in the last 10 years, there have been increasing public concern over nutrition, health and food safety issues.

“Consumers perceive high risks that are associated with the consumption of conventionally grown produce, thus shifting the attention to organic farming as a source of healthy food and healthy living.”

He urged the stakeholders to leave no stoned unturned to ensure an effective policy that will bring about speedy growth and development of organic agriculture farming in the country.

In his goodwill message, the National chairman of OFPSAN, Engr. Noel Keyen, said organic farming is the way to go especially as a lot of farm produce is being rejected for export across the globe.

He assured that the dialogue would have a serious impact on the growth of organic farming in the country.