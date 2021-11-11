Organised labour reaches agreement with Cross River, suspends strike

Organised Labour in Cross River state has suspended the 31- day strike action after reaching an agreement with the Cross River state government on the 14 demands of Labour which led to the industrial action.

In a press statement, made available to journalists in Calabar, Thursday, labour said the agreement was mediated by the Traditional Rulers’ Council, headed by the Etinyin Etim Okon Edet, Paramount Ruler of Bakassi local government area.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for the suspension of the strike action was signed by the Head of Service, Mrs. Geraldine Akpet-Ekanem and Comrade Effiong Ita Umo amongst others, for government, Comrade Godwin Otei, chairman, Joint Public Service Negotiating Council and Comrade Ben Ukpepi, chairman, NLC, amongst others, for the Organised Labour, as well as HRM Etinyin Edet for the Traditional Rulers’ Council.

Part of the MoU reads in part: “That the implementation of promotions which is ongoing in the state with effect from September, 2021, will end on or before August, 2022 in both state and local government levels.

“That the state government agreed to set aside a minimum of N50 million monthly, with effect from January, 2022, for the payment of gratuities to both state and local government retirees with an additional allocation up to the maximum of that month’s and or year’s gratuity in any month and or year where the revenue inflows increase.

“Also, a committee comprising both government and labour leaders is to be set up for verification and payment.

“That full implementation of minimum wage for workers would commence when the economy improves and that the balance of 27.5% to teachers shall be implemented when the economy

improves.

“That the tax exemption and allowance for teachers should be restored after the legitimate beneficiaries have been ascertained by April, 2022 and that annual incremental steps of both state and local government workers shall be restored with effect from January, 2022.