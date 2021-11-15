Organisers put Nigeria industrialisation summit on hold

Organisers of the first Nigeria Industrialization Summit and Expo scheduled to begin Monday in Abuja would no longer hold.

The industrialisation summit and expo is part of plans to bolster national development and put the economy on the growth part.

Organisers of the event who did not give any reason for the postponement said it was on the advice of the Ministry of Budget and National Planning.

The four-day event has as it’s theme: How Nigeria can feed, clothe and house herself, Speaking on the event, JEPZA Coordinator, Prince David Iweta, said the event is“supports President Muhammadu Buhari’s desire and aspiration of lifting 100 million Nigerians out of poverty in ten years as a solution for unemployment, hunger, poverty and insecurity.”

Before the postponement, arrangements had been perfected by the Summit and Expo organizers, namely the Ministry of Budget and National Planning, the African Development Bank (AfDB) and Jesse Export Processing Zone and Anchors (JEPZA) to leverage AfDB’s initiative and Special Agro-Industrial Processing Zones’ Programme (SAPZP)

No new date has been announced for the event.