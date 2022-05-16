Organisers reveal how to participate in Big Brother Naija Season 7 audition

Big Brother Naija season 7 has officially commenced with the announcement of its auditions.

The organisers made this known via it’s official Twitter handle on Sunday.

According to the organiser, the auditioning for the show is scheduled between May 15 and 30, 2022.

The post reads: “Biggie is calling you back home.

“#BBNaija Season 7 auditions are officially open, are you the next Efe, Miracle, Mercy, Laycon or Whitemoney?

“This is your time to show Biggie what you’re all about.”

Interested participants are expected to log on to AfricaMagic.tv/bbaudtion, upload a three minute video introducing themselves, what is unique about them, their likes and dislikes and why they should be chosen this season.

The aspirants must also speak about their family and friends.

The procedure

Log on to the audition website by clicking on this link and follow the instructions.

Create a profile on the site by filling in the form.

Upload a three-minute video explaining why you should be chosen including who you are, how you grew up, likes, dislikes, and unique things about you.

Finish by submitting your video.

