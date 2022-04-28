Organisers upbeat as FCT U-12/U-15 inter-area council handball tourney kicks off May 4

The Federal Capital Territory, Abuja will be a beehive of activities as the 2022 FCT U-12/U-15 male and female Inter-Area Council Handball Championship begins on May 4, 2022.

The five-day competition which targets students and pupils in Secondary and primary schools, will last from between May 4 and 8.

The six area councils in the FCT including Abaji, Kuje, Gwagwalada, Kwali, Bwari and Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC) will take part in the competition.

AMAC are the defending champions after they emerged winners of the U-15 Male and female as well as U-12 female in the previous edition.

Abaji Area Council were the U-12 male champions.

Speaking ahead of the championship, the Chairman, FCT Handball Association, Ambassador (Dr) Edward Olutoke said the board is determined to change handball narrative in the FCT.

Amb. Olutoke who said the board remodeled the FCT Handball Court at Old Parade Ground, Garki as part of plans to give the Championship a facelift, said his board will be committed to the welfare of players and grassroots handball development in the Nigeria’s seat of power.

“This is the first major competition the board is organising and for those who have been following our programmes, we are very much determined to change handball for better in Abuja. Handball in the FCT have been given back seat for ages but under this new board, it will take front seat.

“This competition is coming after few months of our inauguration and we are very much happy that we have this platform to contribute to the growth of handball. We have two premium missions to achieve as a board and these missions include utmost priority will be given to the welfare of the players and consistently organising grassroots competitions through which we can discover and nurture stars in the sport,” he said.

He lauded members of his board for their great support and also sharing in his vision to rebrand handball in the federal capital.

“Of course, no one is an island. We are a board and my greatest joy is working with people.of like minds, who understand and share similar philosophy. My board members are absolutely a crop of wonderful people who have been the pillar in all that we plan to do. I really want to use this medium to appreciate them for their sacrifices and support,” he said.

On her part, the Secretary, FCT Handball Association, Mrs Hulda Nkwocha, said the U-12/U-15 Inter-Area Handball Championship has been holding for the past years.

She said the championship would serve as camping and trial for players to be selected to represent the FCT at the 2022 national U-12/U-15 Championship coming up later in the year in Kano state.

Each area council is expected to present four teams for the championship – two teams each for, male and female for the U-12 and the U-15 categories.

Prizes such as cash and trophies will be presented to the winners.

The championship which is open for sponsorship is supported by Poverty Fighters Squad, World Changers and Amity Kids Concept.

Meanwhile, the AMAC team to the competition is sponsored by Richard Agbonifo Hand2Hand Sports Foundation.

The sponsorship takes care of all the team’s need during the competition such as balls, jerseys, accommodation, etc.

