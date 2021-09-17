Orientation camp birth: Family names baby after NYSC DG



The family of corps member, Ramotu Suleiman, who gave birth to a baby boy few hours after reporting at the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) orientation camp in Bayelsa state, for the ongoing 2021 Batch “B” stream 2 has named the baby “Shuaibu”, after the NYSC Director-General, Brig-General Shuaibu Ibrahim.

A statement from the office of the Director-General said Baby Shuaibu Suleiman Aliyu was named Thursday, September16, at his father’s residence in Oke Aro, a border community between Lagos and Ogun states.

The Imam of the community, Alhaji Abubakar Montafien, who presided over the ceremony prayed God to bless Baby Shuaibu and his parents, even as he described the circumstances of his birth as a sign of good things for all, including the NYSC scheme.

He appreciated the NYSC DG, whose visit to the Bayelsa camp coincided with the arrival of the baby. He thus receive him few hours after his birth. Mother of Baby Shuaibu, Ramotu Suleiman, was given instant relocation to Lagos to join her family on the grounds of marriage.

Representative of NYSC boss at the naming ceremony, and Coordinator of the scheme in Lagos state, Mr. Eddy Megwa, gave his goodwill message to the parents of the baby. Megwa told the family that “young Shuaibu is unique and very dear to NYSC, and must be accorded special attention”. He therefore, made some presentations on behalf of the NYSC DG to the baby and his parents.

